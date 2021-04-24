Catch up on what you missed 😀

Araceli Avionn is a motivated leader whom mentors, coaches, and empowers others to create and obtain goals in their personal and professional lives. Her mission is to “Engage, Excite, Empower” others by utilizing her personal skillset and life lessons to reach greater heights in education and leadership.

Araceli earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Technology Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the University of Houston, a Master of Business Administration from The Institute of Florida Technology and a Certification of Professional in Human Resources from HR Certification Institute. Upon graduating from the University of Houston in 2009, Araceli began her career managing in retail logistics distribution, relocating to Nashville, Tennessee for one year and ultimately find her way back to Houston to build her career in leadership. While balancing a career and motherhood, she has transitioned into senior leadership roles within the Logistics and Manufacturing field. Her love and passion for leading, teaching and mentoring helped to guide her to a path of following her dream of becoming an Adjunct Professor for the University of Houston Downtown. The transition allowed her to empower not only the leaders in the current workforce but inspire individuals whom are finding their passion within school and working towards building a career.

Araceli is the proud mom of an eight-year-old son Aidan, the light in her life. She and her son love to travel the world together to which they pick a new location to share for their birthdays. One of their favorite things to do is, try new restaurants.

Araceli has been awarded in corporate leadership as a “High Performer in Leadership” amongst Senior Leaders. She has also received the “Above and Beyond Achievement Award” for the leadership and development of her teams. An “Innovation Award” was also present to Araceli which highlights process and leadership improvements to which she has implemented

