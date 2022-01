Here is a snippet from a practice session I had improvising the chord progression for “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” by Bobby “Blue” Bland. The song uses Am7, Bm7, Dm7, C, F, FMaj7, Em7, and different variations on the previous list – if you’re interested. Remember, this is a practice session and I’m an Artist and I’m…

Q practicing to a song from Bobby Bland

