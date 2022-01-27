TBT on THE 7 MINUTES WITH Q PODCAST

In the past few years there has been a lot of talk in support of reparations for Black Americans. Some want checks others want free healthcare and a niche market want no taxes. I have side stepped this topic in the past and really for no specific reason. Last week that changed, I had a conversation with a couple about this subject and I assumed the stars aligned to tell me go ahead and share your opinion. Well, here it is. This is going to go a little longer than 7 minutes so bear with me but you will get my thoughts. If these stories resonate with you – like, subscribe, reshare and comment. Show us some love.

Full episode available below:

https://bit.ly/3IHf0wt

