Jai Bailey Рa Native Houstonian, Owner and Creator of B. Doo Designs, custom bag and tote line. MBA graduate of Prairie View A&M and full-time HR Analyst within the Oil and Sector where I have been for the last 13 years. I bring over 20 years in Human Resources and recently launched my first business venture last year during the global pandemic. I am a mother of one son, Tyler, a sister to 2, and a friend to many.

