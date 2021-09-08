Review: Thelonious Monk’s Advice for Musicians

Check out this article on Thelonious Monk the link is below and tell me what you think. For those who don’t know Thelonious Monk is a one of jazz’s greatest. The jazz pianist and keyboardist would go on to create a unique style no one could imitate or recreate. Playing during the heyday of jazz, Monk would produce hits like “Round Midnight, Straight No Chaser, and Blue Monk” to name a few. Some would call him the GOAT!!! You can find the original article at faroutmagazine.co.uk a Media and News Company out of the UK.

During a jam session Thelonious dictates 25 pieces of advice for the musically talented:

Just because you’re not a drummer, doesn’t mean that you don’t have to keep time. = Yes this is why it’s always best to practice with a metronome. One suggestion could be to slow it down and then speed up but challenge yourself.

You’ve got to dig it to dig it, you dig? – Yes you have to be having fun too when you play or when you do anything.

Always know – Yes! People have often said, “If you mess up just keep going no one will notice.”, and there you have it even Monk knew it.

Stay in shape! Sometimes a musician waits for a gig & when it comes, he’s out of shape & can’t make it. = Facts – You can’t let it happen. You have to stay ready.

Whatever you think can’t be done, somebody will come along & do it. A genius is the one most like himself. – This screams confidence to me!!!

I love jazz when I think of my favorite artist in this genre Thelonious Monk is at the top. Tell us what you think. Leave us a comment, like, re-share if these stories resonate with you.

Article available at : https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/thelonious-monk-25-handwritten-tips-for-musicians/

