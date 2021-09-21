HACMF – A brief bio

The Houston Afro-Creole Music Festival (HACMF) is an LLC, incorporated in the state of Texas. We organize festivals and events which showcase cultures and genres of music from around the world. We focus on the Creole aspect of the music and culture, but, invite other cultures to participate. It is our belief that there is much to learn when culture is shared. We want the world to experience the Creole savoir-faire through music, food, dance, arts, and culture. HACMF aims to unite the Creole culture of Africa, North & South America, the Caribbean islands and Europe.

HACMF will host the Afro-Creole Festival annually during the first weekend of October. It is a two-day event which includes the Afro-Creole Concert and Creole on the Ranch. Each event will feature various artists, bands, and deejays from several countries and genres of music. Multiple vendors and sponsors will have their products on display and available for purchase. More events are expected to be added later.

More can be found here: https://houstonafrocreolefest.com/

