Meet The Houston Afro Creole Music Festival
Glen from The Houston Afro Creole Music Festival is back again this year and you don’t want to miss it. Saturday October 2nd from 3 till you will be able to experience some of the best Caribbean Artist out now – from zouk to zydeco and everything in between and around it, taking a selfie from this event will be a vibe 🔥 Some of the Artist will be: Asa Bantan, Teddyson John, TJ Project, Soulfiya, Demola The Violinist, Low Rider and J-Unit Band!!! If these stories resonate with you, like, subscribe and reshare…

