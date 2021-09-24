Trailer – Did you know that October is considered Creole Culture Month?

I didn’t either. What about you? Glen from the Houston Afro-Creole Music Festival joins us to discuss this topic and so much more. The Houston Afro-Creole Music Festival (HACMF) is an LLC, incorporated in the state of Texas. They organize festivals and events which showcase cultures and genres of music from around the world. HACMF focus on the Creole aspect of the music and culture, but, invite other cultures to participate. It is their belief that there is much to learn when culture is shared. If these stories resonate with you, like, follow, reshare and leave us a comment below.

More can be found at : https://houstonafrocreolefest.com/

