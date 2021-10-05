REWIND: Negrita Come Coco

La Negrita Come Coco es un personaje que promueve la cultura popular dominicana mediante la web y las redes sociales. Lucha por la aceptación de los orígenes afrodescendientes en la sociedad y, de modo jocoso, denuncia las desigualdades presentes en el país.

Todo el contenido de su sitio web y redes sociales, se elabora desde un punto de vista periodístico y en base a entrevistas e investigaciones previas.

Su nombre se debe a que en República Dominicana las personas suelen utilizar ese término para discriminar a la mujer de piel oscura y pelo crespo. De este modo, la Negrita se apropia del nombre y se burla de aquellos llenos de prejuicios, demostrándoles que cualquiera con esas características físicas puede ser inteligente y capaz.

Además —con su cuerpo curvilíneo, pelo crespo y piel tostada— muestra que sin importar cómo nos veamos, lo importante es valorarnos.

La Negrita Come Coco is a character who promotes Dominican popular culture through the web and social networks. She fights for the acceptance of Afro-descendant origins in society and, in a humorous way, denounces the inequalities present in the country.

All the content of her website and social networks are prepared from a journalistic point of view and based on previous interviews and research.

The name originates from Dominican Republic people who often use that term to discriminate against women with dark skin and curly hair. In this way, La Negrita appropriates the name and makes fun of those full of prejudices , showing them that anyone with these physical characteristics can be intelligent and capable.

Plus — with her curvy body, curly hair, and tan skin — she shows that no matter how we look, the important thing is to value ourselves.

