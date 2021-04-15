Going live… Meet Araceli Avionn

🚨 Going live tonight at 7 pm c.s.t. on Instagram @7minuteswithq 🚨

Araceli Avionn is a motivated leader who mentors, coaches, and empowers others to create and obtain goals in their personal and professional lives. Her mission is to “Engage, Excite, Empower” others by utilizing her personal skillset and life lessons to reach greater heights in education and leadership. Araceli earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Technology Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the University of Houston, a Master of Business Administration from The Institute of Florida Technology and a Certification of Professional in Human Resources from HR Certification Institute. Upon graduating from the University of Houston in 2009, Araceli began her career managing in retail logistics distribution, relocating to Nashville, Tennessee for one year and ultimately find her way back to Houston to build her career in leadership. While balancing a career and motherhood, she has transitioned into senior leadership roles within the Logistics and Manufacturing field. Her love and passion for leading, teaching and mentoring helped to guide her to a path of following her dream of becoming an Adjunct Professor for the University of Houston Downtown.

