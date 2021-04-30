Would you make the move?

According to CNN, During the pandemic, cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Natchez, Mississippi, have offered remote workers cash to relocate there, while exotic destinations like Aruba have promoted their islands for stay-at-home jobs.

Now, West Virginia wants to pay remote workers $12,000 to move to its country roads.

On April 12, Gov. Jim Justice announced a program, Ascend WV, that “will allow adventurers to enjoy world-class recreation, uncrowded spaces, and a low cost of living while staying fully connected to their jobs.”

Well, would you do it? Would you move for the right price? Thoughts?! We want to hear from you!

Like this: Like Loading...