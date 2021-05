With the newly elected incoming executive administration, more and more Americans are having conversations about a host of progressive ideas and topics ranging from racial injustice, immigration to climate change and we’re barely touching the surface. Student loan forgiveness is on the lips of folks too. A simple search online can drag up many articles and conversations about it. Heck, Moveon.org has an email marketing campaign about it so one wonders is this really going to happen.

Like this: Like Loading...