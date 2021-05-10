Trailer alert – Jha discussing the importance of building community in your business and brand

🚨 Full episode drops tomorrow at 7 pm c.s.t. 🚨

Jha Allen is skilled in various aspects of digital marketing and specializes in marketing strategy, web design, social media, content creation, and online automation. She and her team have over 10 years of marketing and brand experience and have worked within various industries’ niches. Jha Allen LLC is a brand composed of two variables: Our Digital Community Management Company that helps seasoned entrepreneurs and established small businesses grow their online presence using proven marketing and branding strategies and Connections HTX our social organization and the heart of the company. We provide networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, and the resources needed to excel in their business and personal life. Our goal is to help small businesses develop their online brand identity, build an online brand presence and generate sales.

#htx

Like this: Like Loading...