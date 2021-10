Coming up a conversation with Cultural Journalist from The Dominican Republic Indhira Suero right here on The 7 Minutes With Q Podcast.

Indhira Suero is a cultural journalist, columnist, broadcaster, press analyst and university professor. She is also the creator of the Negrita Come Coco, a character that promotes popular Dominican culture through social networks. Check out her website here: https://negritacomecoco.com/

Go ahead and subscribe/follow so you don’t miss this great interview!!!

Like this: Like Loading...