Happy MLK Day!!!

I don’t know when Dr. King became important to me but he has for sure had a tremendous impact on me. I remember exploring his writings about non-violent civic engagement/disobedience. Listen, being a guy who at times goes against the grain, I naturally gravitated to this philosophy and definitely romanticized the civil rights era. During those times of personal development I leaned heavily into the speeches, writings, themes and events that shaped this period of time. Some days I’d read and listen to whole speeches for leisure. Being a podcaster it should come as no surprise that I am a fan of his voice. Man I could listen to him for hours. Well, as the day comes to a close let’s not forget the reason for the holiday – “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” – MLK

Here is what Dr. King means to me:

