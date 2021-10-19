Trailer – What is Qoinship?

Peter Dowdy, founder of Qoinship, joins us this week to discuss his newest business venture. Cryptocurrency is slated to change the financial landscape for decades to come or longer. If you don’t know, cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography offering clients anonymity – which is what we all want. This week a Bitcoin ETF hit the NYSE for the first time ever. This is big news and great news for investors in Bitcoin specifically. If you want to know more, click the link below and learn about an emerging crypto business.

Like this: Like Loading...