Meet Peter R. Dowdy – We talk Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cryptocurrency and Card Games

In our society, whether we like to admit it or not, it’s almost impossible to become a member of the 1%. Unless you’ve had generational wealth, a brilliant idea (remember that for reference later), or you are a star athlete. And even then, you’ll still face challenges of being accepted into the ‘secret society.’ So as a young black American, sorry to say, our choices are limited, and sometimes they possibly drive us to do the unthinkable. As a high school freshman, I knew I was destined to change the world in a major way but didn’t know how. With entrepreneurial inspiration always around, I had pretty much no excuse of how to make something out of nothing. But where to start? Around this time of the early 2000s, my only venture was bootleg CDs. I knew that wasn’t going to make me millions unless I was selling my OWN music, which at the time, I wasn’t. All I did was play games, but with the games I played, it wasn’t going to make me a millionaire. I loved playing Monopoly, but as others played to understand the philosophy of the real estate and purchasing within the game, I focused on the concept of how the money was made and its function. Think about it! Here we were playing an intense game making fictional purchases of land and businesses and NO ONE was questioning the fact that we were playing with money that we couldn’t use anywhere else. This was made up money and it had a use! Fuck everything else about Monopoly. THAT, that was the key part. It had a use. It wasn’t the normal money we used, but my God, it had a use.

